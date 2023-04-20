Death – Obituary News : “ASTRO’s Moonbin Passes Away, Sending Condolences to Loved Ones and Fans – Rest in Peace”

We, the entirety of our group, express our heartfelt condolences for the loss of ASTRO Moonbin. During this challenging time, we pray for tranquility and solace for his loved ones, family, friends, and Arohas. May he find eternal rest.

Sincerely,

EXO-L, United as One.

We mourn the passing of ASTRO Moonbin and offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones, family, friends, and fans. Moonbin was a talented artist with a vibrant spirit and presence both on and off stage. His contributions to the music industry will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Moonbin’s passing is a tragic loss for the entire music community. He was a well-respected artist with a loyal following, and his music touched the hearts of many. We cannot express the extent of our sadness and grief over this tragedy.

In times like these, we must come together to support one another and honor the legacy of those who have passed. We offer our thoughts and prayers to Moonbin’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. We hope that they find peace and comfort in the memories they shared with him.

Moonbin’s passion and dedication to his craft were evident in every performance he gave, and his influence will continue to be felt in the music industry. We are grateful for the time we had with him and will cherish the memories he left behind.

As we say goodbye to Moonbin, we must also remember the importance of mental health and supporting those who may be struggling. We urge everyone to reach out to loved ones and check in on their well-being. Let us work together to create a world where mental health is a priority and support is readily available.

May Moonbin rest in peace and know that he will always be remembered with love and admiration. We Are One, and we will continue to honor his legacy through our actions and words.

From each & every one of us here,

please accept our sincerest condolences on the passing of ASTRO Moonbin.

We pray for peace & comfort for his loved ones, family, friends, & Arohas at this difficult time

May he rest in peace. – We Are One,

