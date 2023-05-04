Death – Obituary News : Athlete Tori Bowie Dies at 32 at Her Residence

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Olympic Sprinter Tori Bowie Found Dead at Home in Florida

The world of athletics is in mourning after the news of Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie’s death. The 32-year-old U.S. sprinter was found dead at her home in Florida on Tuesday, May 2. Her management company confirmed the news in a statement that expressed their devastation and offered their prayers to her family and friends.

Tributes Pour in for the Late Athlete

Fellow athletes and fans have taken to social media to express their shock and sadness at the news of Bowie’s passing. U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles offered his condolences to her family and prayed for them during this difficult time. Kenyan javelin thrower Julius Yego paid tribute to Bowie as a “great champion and patriot of the sport.” Three-time Olympic champion sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce remembered Bowie as a “source of light” and offered her heartfelt sympathy to her family.

Bowie’s Athletic Achievements

Bowie was a track star whose career highlights included a bronze medal at the 2015 World Championships and gold at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics as part of the 4x100m relay team. She also won a silver medal in the 100-metre sprint and a bronze in the 200-metres. She continued her success in 2017 at the World Athletics Championships in London, where she won gold in the relay and the 100 metres.

Bowie’s Impact beyond Athletics

Bowie was not only a talented athlete but also dabbled in modelling, starring in a campaign for Valentino and posing for ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue. Her impact beyond the track and field was evident as her fans and supporters remembered her as a beacon of light.

Conclusion

The world of athletics has lost a great champion with the passing of Tori Bowie. Her talent, determination, and spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Our condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : AceShowbiz Team

Source Link :Olympian Tori Bowie Found Dead at Home at Age 32/