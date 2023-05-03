Death – Obituary News : Athulya’s Life Lost in Tragic Bike-Lorry Collision

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two Fatal Bike Accidents in Kozhikode

In a tragic turn of events, two young individuals lost their lives in separate bike accidents in Kozhikode district. The first accident occurred near Karumalai, where a young girl named Athulya (18) succumbed to her injuries after receiving intensive medical treatment. The second accident took place in Vengari Kallut, where Abhishek (21), the son of Udyanavoor Vrind couple, lost his life.

The Accidents

Both accidents were severe, and the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals. However, despite extensive medical attention, they could not be saved. The accidents occurred on the same road where an earlier accident had taken place, killing a young man from Koothuparamba.

The Aftermath

The accidents have caused a stir in the region, with locals calling for better safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic laws. The accidents occurred during a time when the roads are busy due to the ongoing festival season.

The accidents have also highlighted the need for better road infrastructure and safety precautions. The authorities have been urged to take immediate steps to ensure that such accidents do not occur in the future.

The Way Forward

The accidents have caused much concern among the local populace, and steps are being taken to improve the situation. The local authorities have promised to take necessary measures to make the roads safer and reduce the number of accidents.

The accidents have also highlighted the importance of responsible driving and adherence to traffic rules. Drivers have been urged to exercise caution while driving and to be mindful of the safety of others on the road.

Conclusion

The two fatal bike accidents in Kozhikode have deeply saddened the community. The loss of young lives has highlighted the need for better road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic laws. It is hoped that the authorities will take immediate steps to ensure the safety of all road users and prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : Samayam Malayalam

Source Link :athulya accident death, അഭിഷേകിന് പിന്നാലെ അതുല്യയും യാത്രയായി; നാടിനെ നടുക്കി ദുരന്തം – balusserry native athulya lost life after bike hit on lorry/