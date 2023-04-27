Death – Obituary News : Atiku visits Orji Kalu to offer condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Atiku pays a visit to Orji Kalu to offer his condolences on the loss of his wife.

Former VP Atiku Abubakar Visits Orji Kalu to Condole Him Over Wife’s Death

Former Vice-President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, visited the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, on Wednesday to express his condolences over the death of his wife, Ifeoma.

Atiku, who arrived at Mr Kalu’s Abuja residence at 3:30 p.m., described the deceased as a woman of virtue, who was committed to service to humanity. He urged Mr Kalu to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a purposeful life and prayed for the family to have the fortitude to bear the loss.

Mr Kalu, an APC senator, expressed his gratitude to Atiku for finding time to visit him in his time of grief. The two then went into a closed-door meeting, which lasted for 30 minutes.

