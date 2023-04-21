Death – Obituary News : Auckland Goat Farmer’s Tragic Demise: Cause of Death Unknown

What is the Reason for Matt Bolton’s Demise? Renowned Goat Farmer of Auckland Died, Obituary Released

Renowned Goat Farmer, Matt Bolton Passes Away at a Young Age

The farming community in Auckland, New Zealand is in mourning following the passing of Matt Bolton, founder of the Oete Goat Farm. Bolton, who was an entrepreneur and director of the largest goat farm in the South Auckland area, passed away at a young age, leaving behind a family and a legacy of success in the goat milk industry.

Who Was Matt Bolton and What Was He Famous For?

Matt Bolton was a visionary farmer who dedicated his life to goat farming, and his farm was the biggest in the South Auckland area. Oete Goat Farm, situated in the hills of Patumhoe in New Zealand, is one of the largest goat milking herds in the world, producing some of the highest quality goat milk products. Bolton was a firm believer in the health benefits of goat milk and worked tirelessly to propagate awareness of its benefits worldwide.

Matt Bolton Cause of Death

Bolton, together with his wife Sarah, ran the Oete Goat Farm, creating high-quality milk and milk products. The goats’ milk was traditionally sold to a company that makes powdered infant formula. Bolton was a generous man with a kind-hearted and friendly nature. Many people are sharing their sentiments on various platforms, recalling his love for farming and dedication to the industry.

In a recent achievement, The Ballance Farm Environment Awards recognized Matt Bolten and Sarah Bolten as the Auckland Regional Supreme Winners, acknowledging the success of their goat farming enterprise. Bolton was in the process of expanding his farm, and the new establishment, Oakdale Farm, was raising about 6000 goats at the time of his death.

Sadly, it has been reported that Bolton passed away suddenly due to a cardiac arrest. The family has not shared more details surrounding his passing.

Memorial Tribute

Bolton’s family has pronounced a memorial tribute to be held at the Beauchamp Funeral Home in Palmerston North (167 John F. Kennedy Drive, Milson). The tribute ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at 2.30 pm as per reports. Our heartfelt condolences are with Bolton’s family and friends during this difficult time. The farming community and the world of goat farming have lost a great visionary and leader.