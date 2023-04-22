Death – Obituary News : Australian Entertainer Barry Humphries Dies at Age 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Australian performer Barry Humphries has passed away at the age of 89. Humphries was known for his wide-ranging entertainment career, spanning from stage to screen.

Entertainer Barry Humphries, Creator of Dame Edna Everage Persona, Passes Away at 89

Australian actor and comedian, Barry Humphries, who became internationally known for his character Dame Edna Everage, has died at the age of 89. The news of his passing was confirmed by his publicist, following complications from hip surgery.

Early Life and Career

Barry Mackenzie Humphries was born in a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria, in 1934. He started performing at a young age, appearing in shows at the Melbourne Comedy Theatre. He also acted in films, including “The Bliss of Mrs. Blossom” (1968), “Adventures of Barry McKenzie” (1972) and “Shock Treatment” (1981).

However, he is best known for his acclaimed character, Dame Edna Everage, which was developed in the 1950s. The personality became a sensation in the 1970s, and was later brought to stages and televisions worldwide.

Dame Edna, the alter ego of Humphries, was a superstar in her own right, known for her distinctive sense of humor, flamboyant glasses, and outrageous attire.

Tributes

Tributes have been pouring in for the comedian, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stating: “Barry Humphries was a giant of our entertainment industry. He leaves an indelible mark on Australian comedy, theatre and film.”

Fellow comedian, David Walliams, tweeted: “Farewell Barry Humphries, who has sadly died aged 89. A brilliantly funny actor, writer and comedian who created Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. Australian comedy at its best.”

Humphries was not only celebrated for his work as a comedian, but also his literary contributions, including several memoirs and a successful novel.

His impact and legacy in Australian entertainment will continue to be celebrated by numerous fans across the globe.