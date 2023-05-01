Death – Obituary News : Australian Multi-Instrumentalist’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Broderick Smith: Remembering a Music Icon

Australia Mourns the Loss of a Music Legend

The music industry is grieving the loss of Broderick Smith, a much-admired musician who contributed significantly to shaping the Australian music scene in the 1970s and 1980s. Smith passed away peacefully at home on April 30th, 2023, at the age of 75, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire artists today.

A Career Spanning Numerous Decades

Throughout his career, Smith made immeasurable contributions to the music scene as the frontman for The Dingoes, Carson, and other bands. He was known for his incredible stage presence, soulful voice, and unique ability to play various instruments, including harmonica, saxophone, guitar, and piano.

Smith’s musical career spanned several decades, collaborating with many iconic Australian musicians, including Ross Wilson, Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons, and The Black Sorrows. His solo work, with albums such as Suitcase and Unknown Country, showcased his songwriting and musical abilities.

A Passionate Conservationist

Aside from his music career, Smith was also a passionate environmentalist and conservationist. He was a member of the Australian Conservation Foundation and regularly spoke out on climate change and biodiversity loss.

Remembering Broderick Smith’s Legacy

As a gifted musician, songwriter, and performer, Smith’s musical legacy will undoubtedly endure through his timeless music and the countless artists who drew inspiration from his unique blend of rock, blues, and country music. His passion for music and willingness to share his knowledge with others made him a beloved figure in the Australian music industry.

Smith’s legacy lives on through his son Ambrose Kenny-Smith, who followed in his father’s footsteps and became a musician. Ambrose has provided vocals, harmonica, and keyboards for the famous rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

Conclusion

The passing of Broderick Smith is a significant loss for the Australian music community and fans worldwide. However, his impact on the music scene is undeniable and will continue to inspire generations to come.