Death – Obituary News : Auto-rickshaw Catches Fire After Mumbai Road Accident, Woman Passenger Dies, Driver Injured

Unidentified Woman Passenger Charred to Death in Auto-Rickshaw Fire in Thane

An unidentified woman passenger was tragically killed in a fiery auto-rickshaw accident in Maharashtra’s Thane city on May 3. According to civic officials, the vehicle caught fire after colliding with a road divider in the Gaimukh area on Ghodbunder Road at 5.45 am. The driver of the auto-rickshaw, identified as Rajesh Kumar, received severe burn injuries in the accident.

The Accident

The auto-rickshaw was on its way from Thane city to Bhayander when the driver lost control over the wheels, causing the vehicle to hit a road divider and burst into flames. The woman passenger was tragically trapped inside the vehicle and was unable to escape, resulting in her death. The vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire.

Response to the Accident

After being notified of the accident, local firemen and the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) team rushed to the scene and worked tirelessly to extinguish the blaze, which took approximately half an hour. The driver was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, where he received treatment for his severe burn injuries. The woman’s body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, and the police are currently working to identify the deceased.

Investigation into the Accident

The Kasarwadavali police have launched a full-scale investigation into the accident to determine the exact cause of the crash. The Thane Municipal Corporation’s RDMC chief, Avinash Sawant, spoke to PTI and provided details about the incident.

Similar Incidents

This tragic accident is not an isolated incident. Road accidents occur frequently in India, resulting in numerous injuries and fatalities. In another recent incident, a father-son duo was injured in a car accident in Goa after their car collided with a two-wheeler. Four people also lost their lives in a car accident in Karnataka after their vehicle collided with a lorry near Kondli Cross in Gubbi.

Conclusion

The death of the unidentified woman passenger in the auto-rickshaw accident is another tragic reminder of the importance of road safety in India. Road accidents can be prevented through careful driving and adherence to traffic laws. It is essential to be vigilant and cautious while driving to ensure the safety of all road users.

