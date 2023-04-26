Death – Obituary News : Autopsy confirms cheetah died from cardiopulmonary failure at Kuno

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another cheetah has died at Kuno, with the autopsy report indicating that the cause of death was cardiopulmonary failure.

Bhopal: Cause of Death of Cheetah in Kuno National Park Revealed

The authorities in Kuno National Park have released the autopsy report of Uday, a male cheetah brought from Namibia in South Africa. The report states that Uday died of cardiopulmonary failure. Uday was part of the second batch of 12 male cheetahs brought to Kuno. He died while undergoing treatment on the 23rd of July. This news comes after the death of female cheetah, Sasha, who passed away earlier due to kidney disease.

Birth of Four Cheetah Cubs Brings Joy to Kuno National Park

The authorities have shared some happy news following the loss of Sasha. Female cheetah, Siyaya, has given birth to four cubs, and both mother and babies are in good health. Officials from the Cheetah Conservation Project have taken this as proof that cheetahs can adapt to India’s climate. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav shared pictures of the cubs on Twitter. Previously, a female cheetah named Asha was pregnant, but unfortunately miscarried.

Project Cheetah

India brought eight cheetahs, including five females and three males, from Namibia in September last year as part of ‘Project Cheetah.’ The aim of the project is to reintroduce cheetahs into India, where the species has not been seen for over 70 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first batch of cheetahs into Kuno National Park.