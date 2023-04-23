Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death of Noor Jehan is being determined through an autopsy, without mentioning any fox involvement.

Autopsy of Ailing Elephant Conducted at Karachi Zoo

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) announced on Sunday that they are conducting an autopsy on Noor Jehan, the African elephant that died at the Karachi Zoo. According to a statement released by Karachi Administrator Syed Saifur Rehman, the post-mortem examination will determine the cause of the elephant’s death.

Screening of Madhubala Conducted

In addition to the post-mortem examination, the KMC is also conducting a screening of Madhubala, the other elephant at the zoo. Blood samples will be taken from Madhubala, and the KMC spokesperson has reassured the public that the zoo will continue to be open as usual.

Administrator to Supervise Autopsy

The Karachi administrator, Syed Saifur Rehman, is present at the zoo on the second day of Eid to supervise Noor Jehan’s autopsy and other matters. The deceased elephant will be buried at the Karachi Zoo, and a report will be shared after the post-mortem is complete, according to Dr. Rehman.

Refuting Animal Neglect Claims

Dr. Rehman has refuted claims that the animals at the zoo are not being fed and has ensured that those responsible for the delay in treatment will be determined. An inquiry into the matter is underway. Madhubala will be shifted to Safari Park in Karachi, and the administrator assured the public that the other elephants at the zoo are safe.

Noor Jehan’s Health Issues

Noor Jehan suffered from several health issues in the last few days of her life, including a fever. Despite all efforts to help the elephant, she passed away at the Karachi Zoo, where she had been living in pain and neglect for months. In her final days, she was pin-pricked by drips and regularly doused with water to keep her cool.

Conclusion

The autopsy of Noor Jehan is expected to provide answers about the circumstances that led to her death. It is hoped that this will lead to improvements in the treatment of animals at the Karachi Zoo and other zoos throughout Pakistan.