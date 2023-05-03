Death – Obituary News : Autopsy reveals injuries and cause of death of Tyre Nichols after police beating

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tyre Nichols Died from Brain Injuries Caused by Blunt Force Trauma after Brutal Beating by Memphis Police Officers

Tyre Nichols, aged 29, died from blunt force trauma and brain injuries after he was brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers during a traffic stop. The District Attorney has confirmed that Nichols’ death has been ruled a homicide. Nichols succumbed to his wounds on January 10, three days after the fatal beating.

The Incident

The Memphis Police Department released harrowing video footage of the fatal January beating which sparked outrage across the nation. The video showed officers screaming expletives at Nichols while he cowered in fear and yelled “I didn’t do anything” and “I’m just trying to go home.” He eventually got loose and ran for his life, causing responding officers to give chase.

Nichols was later caught, held down, punched and kicked in the face, tased, and pepper sprayed for three minutes while he screamed for his mother. One officer screamed “I’m going to baton the f**k out you,” and raised the weapon against him during the horrific incident. After the beating, the officers stood around while Nichols lay on the street, propped against the car in agony.

The Autopsy Report

The autopsy report revealed that Nichols died from blunt force trauma and brain injuries caused by the brutal beating he received from the police officers. First responders claimed at the time that Nichols was driving while drunk and high, but the report found that his blood alcohol level was .049, which is below the legal limit. Nichols’ mother said that she never once believed that he got behind the wheel while inebriated.

An independent autopsy performed at the family’s request in January found that Nichols suffered “extensive bleeding” following the brutal beating.

The Legal Action

The Memphis Police Department fired all five officers involved in the murder and released bodycam footage from the night. The officers were charged with second-degree murder and related offenses and pleaded not guilty. They are expected to stand trial in the coming weeks.

Nichols’ family has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the Police Department and the City of Memphis.

Statement from the Family’s Attorneys

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonia Romanucci, who are representing the victims’ family, released a statement after viewing the report and said: “We know now what we knew then. The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy.”

Conclusion

The brutal killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers has sparked outrage across the nation. The autopsy report confirms that Nichols died from blunt force trauma and brain injuries caused by the brutal beating he received from the police officers. The officers involved in the murder have been charged and are expected to stand trial in the coming weeks. Nichols’ family has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the Police Department and the City of Memphis.

News Source : Forrest McFarland

Source Link :Tyre Nichols’ official autopsy reveals disturbing injuries and cause of death after he was beaten by cops in sick video/