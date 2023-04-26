Death – Obituary News : Autopsy reveals second cheetah death at Kuno due to heart and lung failure

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another cheetah has passed away at Kuno, as per the autopsy report stating that its death resulted from cardiopulmonary failure.

Bhopal Authorities Clarify Cause of Death of Male Cheetah at Kuno National Park

The authorities have released an autopsy report clarifying the cause of death of Uday, a male cheetah brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park. The report states that Uday died of cardiopulmonary failure while undergoing treatment.

Uday was one of 12 male cheetahs brought to Kuno National Park last year as part of the Indian government’s “Project Cheetah”. Unfortunately, Sasha, a female cheetah, had died earlier due to kidney disease.

Female Cheetah \’Siyaya\’ Gives Birth at Kuno National Park

However, there is good news for the conservation project, as female cheetah \’Siyaya\’ has given birth to four cubs. This news is being celebrated as proof that cheetahs have adapted to India’s climate.

The officials of the Cheetah Conservation Project have confirmed that both the mother and cubs are healthy. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has even shared pictures of the cubs on Twitter, much to the excitement of conservationists and cheetah fans alike.

Adaptation in Kuno National Park

With the successful birth of four cubs, conservationists are optimistic about the potential of cheetahs living and prospering in India’s climate. The birth of Siyaya’s cubs is a positive step towards creating a self-sustaining population of cheetahs in India.

Earlier, a female cheetah named Asha was pregnant but miscarried. However, the successful birth of Siyaya’s cubs proves that cheetahs are adapting well to their new surroundings in Kuno National Park.

Conclusion

The arrival of 12 cheetahs at Kuno National Park last year marked an exciting new chapter in Indian conservation efforts. While there have been setbacks such as Sasha’s death and Asha’s miscarriage, the successful birth of Siyaya’s cubs is a sign of hope and progress in the project. Conservationists and the Indian government hope that Kuno National Park will soon become a thriving habitat for cheetahs, contributing to the region’s ecological diversity.