Death – Obituary News : Avon Freshman Dies of Drug Overdose

A freshman from Avon High School passed away due to an overdose, according to the school’s statement. This news was reported by WISH-TV, covering Indianapolis and Indiana’s weather updates.

Avon High School Mourns Loss of Second Student to Overdose

Avon High School in Indiana is mourning the loss of a second student to overdose in just over a month. The latest incident involved a freshman student who was a member of the Avon club lacrosse team. The school’s principal, Matt Shockley, sent a letter to parents in the district, informing them of the tragedy.

Efforts to Educate Students and Community about Substance Abuse

Shockley used the letter to highlight the school’s efforts to educate students and the community about the dangers of substance abuse. He urged parents and caregivers to have honest and frequent conversations with their children about the risks associated with using illegal substances.

He also encouraged parents to keep an open line of communication with their children in the wake of the tragedy. He advised them to help their children find outlets for expression, such as writing, talking, exercise, or other enjoyable and engaging activities.

Crisis Counselors Available for Students, Staff, and Parents

Shockley assured parents that the school would be providing support for students, staff, and parents in the wake of the tragedy. Crisis counselors would be available in the ALC Media Center throughout the day to support those who needed it.

He also provided information about local and national resources that could be accessed by those who needed more assistance. These included the Hendricks County Health Partnership, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and Brooke’s Place, an Indianapolis agency that focuses on helping young people who are experiencing grief.

Avon High School: We are Avon. We are One.

In the letter, Shockley emphasized the school’s commitment to unity and support. He reminded everyone of the school’s motto: “We are Avon. We are One.” He urged students and staff to unite in support of each other during this difficult time.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of educating young people about the risks. It serves as a reminder that we all need to take responsibility for the well-being of our children and our community.