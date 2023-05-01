Death – Obituary News : Award-Winning Chef Jock Zonfrillo Passes Away at 46

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jock Zonfrillo, an award-winning chef and judge on MasterChef Australia, has passed away at the age of 46.

Jock Zonfrillo, the renowned Scottish-Australian chef and MasterChef Australia judge, has passed away at the age of 46. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family, who released a statement describing him as their “irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend”. The cause of Zonfrillo’s death has not been disclosed, but the Victoria Police have ruled out any suspicion of foul play. The coroner’s office will prepare a report on his death.

Zonfrillo’s passing has led to the cancellation of MasterChef Australia’s new season. Network 10, which airs the popular cooking show, confirmed the news to The Guardian. “With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday,” his family said in their statement. They further requested well-wishers to remember the “proud Scot” with a glass of whisky.

Born in Glasgow in 1976, Zonfrillo started working in kitchens at the age of 12. By 15, he had become the youngest-ever apprentice at the luxury Scottish resort, The Turnberry Hotel. Two years later, he began working with Michelin-starred British chef Marco Pierre White. Zonfrillo moved to Australia in the 1990s and opened several restaurants, including his most acclaimed venture, Orana, in 2013.

Zonfrillo’s life was not without its struggles, however. He battled addiction to heroin at one point, an experience he chronicled in his 2021 memoir, The Last Shot. Despite the hardships, Zonfrillo remained a beloved figure in the culinary world, known for his innovative approach to cooking and his commitment to using indigenous Australian ingredients.

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife and four children. His passing has been mourned by chefs, foodies, and fans all over the world. As one of Australia’s most recognizable and respected culinary personalities, his loss will be felt for a long time to come.