Death – Obituary News : B S Shaad, Producer-Director, Passes Away

Producer-Director B S Shaad Passes Away: A Tribute to His Legacy

Last night, the film industry lost a prominent figure with the passing of B S Shaad, also known as Boota Singh Shaad. He passed away at his village near Sirsa, Haryana, leaving behind a legacy of producing and directing some of the most memorable films in Bollywood and Punjabi cinema.

Shaad produced a number of successful films, including Nishaan, Himmat Aur Mehnat, Insaaf Ki Devi, Pehla Pehla Pyar, and Kasam Vardi ki. He also played a significant role in launching the career of renowned cameraman Manmohan Singh, giving him a break as a director with Pehla Pehla Pyar. In addition to his work behind the camera, Shaad also acted as a hero in some Punjabi and Hindi films, using the screen name Harinder in his Hindi films. He starred in the Hindi film Kora Badan as the lead.

Shaad’s contributions to Punjabi cinema were also significant, as he produced many Punjabi films such as Kulli Yaar Di, Mitter Pyare Nu, and Gidda. His impact on the film industry and his contributions to cinema will not be forgotten.

As fans and colleagues mourn his passing, we remember B S Shaad for his remarkable talent and dedication to the art of filmmaking. May Waheguruuji bless his departed soul and may his legacy continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers.

