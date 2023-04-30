Death – Obituary News : Bachman-Turner Overdrive Co-Founder Passes Away at 71

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tim Bachman, a co-founding member of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, passed away at the age of 71.

Tim Bachman, the co-founding guitarist and vocalist of Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO), passed away on April 28 at the age of 71. The cause of his death has not been revealed. His son, Ryder, confirmed his passing on Facebook with an old photo of him and his father, urging everyone to spend time with their loved ones. Bachman’s final words were, “I love you. Share the music.”

Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s Formation and Lineup

Bachman-Turner Overdrive was formed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada in 1973 after Randy Bachman left The Guess Who as their lead guitarist. The original BTO lineup consisted of Randy, along with his younger brothers Tim on guitar and Robbie on drums. Tim played with BTO from 1973 until 1974, appearing on their first two albums—Bachman–Turner Overdrive and Bachman–Turner Overdrive II—released in 1973. On both albums, Bachman also wrote a number of tracks, including “Down and Out Man” on the first release, and “Blown” and “I Don’t Have to Hide,” on the second.

Tim Bachman’s Career and Return to BTO

Bachman later returned to the band in 1984 for a reunion tour, which included a run with Van Halen, and remained with them for another four years. Outside of the music business, Tim also worked as a realtor, which he transitioned into during the 1990s and continued to do until his death. In 2008, Bachman suffered a heart attack and underwent quadruple bypass surgery.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s Legacy and Current Members

Guitarist and songwriter Randy Bachman and Fred Turner, both 79, are the last surviving members of the band. In 2014, the band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, cementing their place in music history. Tim Bachman’s contributions to BTO will always be remembered and celebrated.

