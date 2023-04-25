Death – Obituary News : Badal’s Demise: Passing of a Legend

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal Passes Away

Introduction The former president of Shiromani Akali Dal and senior leader, Prakash Singh Badal, passed away at the age of 95. He served as the chief minister of the Punjab state for five times and ruled the state’s politics for several decades. His death was caused due to breathing problems, and he was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on April 16.



Political Career of Prakash Singh Badal Prakash Singh Badal was a prominent political figure in the state of Punjab, India. He served as the chief minister of the state for five different terms and was one of the longest-serving chief ministers in India. He played a key role in the development of Punjab and was instrumental in several landmark initiatives during his tenure.

Badal was associated with the Shiromani Akali Dal, one of the most prominent political parties in Punjab. He also served as the president of the party for several years and was instrumental in shaping its policies and initiatives. His contributions to the party and the state of Punjab are unparalleled and will be remembered for years to come.



Tributes Pour in for Prakash Singh Badal Prakash Singh Badal was a respected leader and a true statesman. His contributions to the state of Punjab are unparalleled and have left a lasting impact on its political and social landscape. His death has been widely mourned by political leaders, colleagues, and citizens across the country.

Several prominent personalities, including the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, have expressed their condolences and paid tributes to the late leader. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of leaders to come.







