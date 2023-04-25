Death – Obituary News : Bancroft Elementary Principal’s Sudden Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The principal of Bancroft Elementary School passed away, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service to the school community. The cause of death has not been disclosed. An obituary honoring the principal’s life and contributions to the school will be shared with the community.

Bancroft Elementary School Principal Maurice Pritchett Passes Away

The sad news of Bancroft Elementary School Principal Maurice Pritchett’s passing on April 22, 2023, has left his family, friends, and loved ones devastated.

How Did Maurice Pritchett Die?

Although there is no information currently available about Maurice Pritchett’s cause of death, Delaware State Superintendent Dorrell Green expressed his condolences on behalf of the Red Clay Consolidated School District, where Pritchett served as an educational leader for over three decades.

Many schools, including Christiana School District and Las Américas ASPIRA Academy, have expressed their sorrow at the loss of Pritchett and offered their condolences to his family and the community.

Remembering Maurice Pritchett

Maurice Pritchett was more than just a principal — he was a mentor, friend, and inspiration to the thousands of students and teachers whose lives he touched throughout his career.

Pritchett was a Delaware State graduate and standout athlete who went on to lead after-school youth and leisure programs in his community for 30 years while serving as a principal at Wilmington’s Bancroft Middle School. He also coached girls’ basketball and ran a youth basketball league that offered educational opportunities and enrichment activities.

His impact on Delaware State inspired many to enroll and achieve their academic and professional goals, and he was recognized with inductions into the Delaware State Athletics Hall of Fame and the Delaware Basketball Hall of Fame.

Tributes to Maurice Pritchett

Many people who knew Maurice Pritchett expressed their condolences and paid tribute to him on social media:

Zanthia Oliver wrote, “Mr. Pritchett was my principal, mentor, boss, and friend. I say this with a heavy heart and tears that won’t stop. Always smiling, great man and icon. RIP. No words can express my family’s pain.”

Lynn Faulkner said, “Maurice Pritchett was an educator, activist, mentor, tutor, administrator, business owner, and dedicated member of the Wilmington community. He worked tirelessly to improve and create more opportunities for minority youth and families. He was the epitome of a dedicated civic leader and will truly be missed.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Maurice Pritchett’s loved ones during this difficult time.