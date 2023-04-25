Death – Obituary News : Bancroft Elementary School Principal’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The principal of Bancroft Elementary School has passed away, leaving the school community in mourning. The cause of death has not been disclosed at this time. An obituary has been released to honor the principal’s life and contributions to the school.

Bancroft Elementary School Principal Maurice Pritchett Passes Away

On Saturday, April 22, 2023, Bancroft Elementary School Principal Maurice Pritchett passed away, leaving his family, friends, and loved ones devastated and inconsolable. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

Superintendent Dorrell Green expressed his condolences for the loss of respected educator Mr. Maurice Pritchett. He thanked Mr. Pritchett for giving him his first teaching position at Bancroft Elementary and serving as his mentor for the past 23 years. Las Américas ASPIRA Academy and Christina School District also extended their deepest sympathies to Mr. Pritchett’s family.

Maurice Pritchett was a graduate of Delaware State and excelled in basketball with the Hornets. He led the after-school youth and leisure programs in the neighborhood for 30 years while serving as the principal at Bancroft Middle School, where he had an impact on thousands of students and teachers. He was inducted into the Delaware State Athletics Hall of Fame and Delaware Basketball Hall of Fame.

Tributes poured in from many people who had the honor of meeting Mr. Maurice Pritchett, expressing their profound sympathies to his family and expressing how much they loved him. Zanthia Oliver, who was mentored by Mr. Pritchett, expressed her sadness and gratitude for honoring him last year at the City Council Chambers. Lynn Faulkner, who worked for Mr. Pritchett’s company, called him the epitome of a dedicated civic leader.

In conclusion, the journey of life must have a destination at the end, and sadly, Maurice Pritchett’s time on earth has come to an end. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones, and may he rest in peace.