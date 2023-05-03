Death – Obituary News : Bangladesh: Hindu girl killed for rejecting Muslim man

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hindu girl hacked to death in Bangladesh for refusing Muslim man’s proposal

A 16-year-old Hindu girl, Mukti Burman, was brutally hacked to death on her way back from school in Barhatta Upazila of Netrakona district in Bangladesh. The family claims that the girl was murdered for not responding to a proposal from a Muslim man, Kausar Mia. Mukti was a student of Class 10 at Premnagar Salipura High School.

The incident

Mia allegedly stabbed and injured Mukti on her way back from school on Tuesday. She was rushed to the Barhatta Upazila Health Complex, where the doctors, after the initial treatment, sent her to the Netrakona Modern Sadar Hospital. She was declared dead after being taken to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital from there.

Burman’s classmates said they left school around 3:30 pm on Tuesday. After reaching the Chalipura area, about two kilometers from their school, Kausar appeared and began stabbing Mukti, they said, adding that they ran and began screaming for help.

The locals rushed in to rescue Mukti and took her to the hospital. The principal of the Premnagar Chalipura High School, Abul Khair Akand, said, “Mukti’s family is very poor. The girl was calm and intelligent. This is very tragic. We demand the accused be arrested fast and punished.”

Burman died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital around 5 pm on Tuesday. The accused, who is from the victim’s village, has not been arrested yet.

Allegations and investigations

Liton Burman, Mukti’s uncle, said that Kausar had been harassing his niece for a long time on her way to and from school. Kausar’s family was informed about this, the uncle added.

Khokon Kumar Saha, the officer-in-charge of the Barhatta police station, said that the police are raiding several places to arrest the accused.

Outrage and demands for justice

The incident has sparked outrage among the local community and human rights activists. Bangladesh, a predominantly Muslim country, has been witnessing a rise in attacks on religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians.

The incident has once again raised questions about the safety and security of religious minorities in Bangladesh. The country’s government has been criticized for failing to protect the rights of minorities and for not taking strict action against perpetrators of such crimes.

The incident has also led to demands for justice and swift action against the accused. Mukti’s family and the local community have called for the immediate arrest and punishment of Kausar Mia.

Conclusion

The brutal murder of Mukti Burman for refusing a proposal from a Muslim man is a heinous crime that highlights the vulnerability of religious minorities in Bangladesh. The government and law enforcement agencies must take immediate action to ensure justice for the victim and to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

It is essential to promote inter-faith harmony and tolerance in the society and to protect the rights of all citizens, irrespective of their religion or ethnicity.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Hindu girl hacked to death for refusing Muslim man in Bangladesh/