Death – Obituary News : Barbara Young, Coronation St. actress, dies at 92

Barbara Young, the actress known for her role in Coronation Street, has passed away at the age of 92 in Cambridge.

Actress Barbara Young, known for her roles in Coronation Street and Last of the Summer Wine, has passed away at the age of 92. Her daughter, Liza Pulman, announced the news on Instagram, saying that her mother had received “remarkable care” at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge before passing. Young also appeared in other popular television shows such as Family Affairs, Doctors, Casualty, Hollyoaks, and The Bill. She was described by Pulman as “beautiful, brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted, and talented”. Comedian Dawn French also paid tribute to Young on social media.

Early Career and Coronation Street

Born on 9 February 1931, Barbara Young had various roles over the years in ITV soap Coronation Street including as Barbara Platt, the mother of Martin Platt, who married Gail. She also recently played Rita Sullivan’s friend Doreen Fenwick. After arriving as Doreen in 2007, she received a marriage proposal from Norris Cole and was at one point told to pack her bags by Rita before they made up.

Family Affairs and Other Shows

Young will also be remembered as Sadie Hargreaves, later Lloyd, in Channel 5 soap Family Affairs which saw her star as Pamela Tripp’s gossipy and flamboyant mother in more than 100 episodes over her run in the show. She also appeared in other popular television shows such as Doctors, Casualty, Hollyoaks, and The Bill.

Moving Tribute from Daughter

In her Instagram post, Liza Pulman also spoke about the care her mother received in her final days. She said that “to a person, they all said how much they had loved my mum, how she had made them laugh and how she had always been interested in them”. Pulman added that her mother had been without her father for 43 years, without a cigarette for 30 years, and without a drink for 20 years, but “never without a humbug”. She signed off by saying “You did well mum. Safe travels.”

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of Young’s passing, tributes have poured in from across the entertainment industry. Actor and comedian Les Dennis said he was “so sad” to hear the news, while Coronation Street actress Sally Ann Matthews described her as “a wonderful woman and actress”. Actress Vicki Michelle also paid tribute, saying “RIP lovely lady. Great actress and fabulous company.”