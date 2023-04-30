Death – Obituary News : Barbara Young: Death, Career, Net Worth, Husband, Family & More

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barbara Young, Veteran TV Actor, Passes Away at 92

Barbara Young, the celebrated TV actor who was best known for her role as Doreen Fenwick on the ITV soap, passed away on April 27 in Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge. She was surrounded by her family during her last moments. Her daughter and actor Liza Pullman confirmed her death in a long statement on Facebook.

Career and Achievements

Barbara Young had an illustrious career in acting, spanning over several decades. She appeared in more than 60 films and television shows, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Besides her notable role in Coronation Street, she was also a regular face on other popular TV shows such as Dempsey and Makepeace, Lovejoy, and The Gentle Touch.

Young starred in the Channel 5 show Family Affairs for six years between 1999 and 2005. She also starred in the classic comedy series Last of the Summer from 2008-2010. Her talent and versatility as an actor were widely acclaimed.

Personal Life and Legacy

Barbara Young was born on February 9, 1931, in Brighouse, West Riding of Yorkshire, England. She was married to television screenwriter Jack Pulman, who passed away on May 20, 1979, in London, United Kingdom. They had two daughters, Liza Pulman and Cory Pulman, both of whom followed in their mother’s footsteps and pursued careers in the entertainment industry.

Barbara Young was remembered as a brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted, talented, and singular person by her daughter Liza Pullman in the statement she released on Facebook. She was loved and admired by her family, colleagues, and fans, who mourn her loss.

Net Worth

According to All Famous Birthday, Barbara Young had an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2023. Her contribution to the entertainment industry was invaluable, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations of actors and artists.

Cause of Death

The cause of Barbara Young’s death has not yet been disclosed. However, she had been ill in Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge during her last days.

Barbara Young’s passing is a great loss to the world of entertainment, and she will be remembered for her remarkable talent, passion, and dedication to her craft.