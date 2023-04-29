Death – Obituary News : Barbara Young Passes Away at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barbara Young, aged 92, has passed away. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Coronation Street and Last of the Summer Wine Actress Barbara Young Passes Away at 92

Barbara Young, a renowned British actress known for her roles in popular TV series such as Coronation Street, Last of the Summer Wine, Family Affairs, Doctors, and Casualty, has passed away at the age of 92. Her daughter, Liza Pulman, broke the news on Instagram, stating that her mother died after receiving “remarkable care” at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

A Tribute to a Beautiful, Brilliant, and Opinionated Actress

In her Instagram post, Pulman paid tribute to her mother, describing her as “beautiful, brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted, and talented.” Her post was flooded with messages of love and sympathy from fans and colleagues of the late actress.

Comedian Dawn French was among those who responded to Pulman’s post, sending her love and support with a heartfelt message.

A Career in TV Spanning Over Half a Century

Barbara Young was born on February 9, 1931, and had a career in television spanning over half a century. She played a variety of roles in the popular ITV soap opera Coronation Street, including Barbara Platt, the mother of Martin Platt, who married Gail, and most recently as Rita Sullivan’s friend Doreen Fenwick.

Young’s portrayal of Doreen Fenwick was a hit with viewers, and she received a marriage proposal from Norris Cole during her time on the show. She was also once told by Rita to pack her bags before they reconciled.

Aside from her role in Coronation Street, Young will also be remembered for her portrayal of Sadie Hargreaves, later Lloyd, in the Channel 5 soap opera Family Affairs. She played Pamela Tripp’s gossipy and flamboyant mother in more than 100 episodes over her run in the show.

A Final Farewell to a Beloved Mother

Pulman ended her Instagram post by expressing her gratitude to the staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, who provided exceptional care to her mother in her final days. She also shared that her mother was 43 years without her father, 30 years without a cigarette, and 20 years without a drink, but never without a humbug.

She ended her post by saying, “I have no words to describe how much I will miss her. You did well, Mum. Safe travels.”