Death – Obituary News : Barbara Young’s Death: Bio, Age, Family, Husband, Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barbara Young, an accomplished actress, passed away at the age of [insert age]. Her cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Barbara had a successful career in the entertainment industry, which spanned over several decades. She is survived by her loving family, including her husband [insert name] and [insert number] children. Barbara leaves behind a legacy that will always be remembered by her fans and colleagues. While her exact net worth is unknown, it is a testament to her talent and hard work. Rest in peace, Barbara.

British Actress Barbara Young Passes Away at 92

Barbara Young, a veteran British actress best known for her roles in popular TV shows such as Coronation Street and Last of the Summer Wine, has passed away at the age of 92. She died in hospital on April 27, although the cause of death is unknown.

Family by Her Side

Young’s daughter, singer Liza Pullman, confirmed the news of her mother’s passing on Facebook, saying that she and her sister were with Young in her final days. Pullman described her mother as “beautiful, brilliant, opinionated, loud, warm-hearted, talented, and singular.”

A Distinguished Career

Young was born in Brighouse, West Riding of Yorkshire, England, on February 9, 1931. She began her acting career in the 1950s and went on to appear in more than 60 films, as well as numerous TV shows and plays. She was known for her versatility as an actress and her ability to play a wide range of roles.

Coronation Street and Last of the Summer Wine

Young’s most famous roles were as Doreen Fenwick in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street from 2006 to 2007 and in the comedy series Last of the Summer Wine from 2008 to 2010.

Marriage and Family

Young was married to TV writer Jack Pulman until his death in 1979. The couple had two daughters, Liza and Cory, who both went on to work in the arts. Cory is an actor best known for her role in the Doctor Who episode “The Curse of Fenric,” while Liza is both an artist and an actor.

Tributes Pour In

Since news of Young’s passing broke, fans and colleagues have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actress and express their condolences to her family. Young’s net worth was estimated to be around $5 million at the time of her death.

A Fond Farewell

Barbara Young’s death marks the end of a long and distinguished showbiz career in Britain. She will be remembered as a gifted actress who brought her own unique voice and spirit to every role she played.