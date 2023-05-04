Death – Obituary News : Barber Shop Owner Jade Tendler Passes Away at 35

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jade Tendler Obituary – Death: JT’s Barber Shop Owner, Jade Tendler Dies At 35, Cause of Death

The sudden and untimely death of Jade Tendler has left her family, friends, and loved ones in deep sadness and grief. Jade was the owner of JT’s Barber Shop and passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2023. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Early Life and Career

Jade Catherine Mary Tendler was born on February 5th, 1988, in Saskatoon, SK. She grew up on a farm 5 miles Northeast of Viceroy, SK, with her parents Kevin and Lynn Tendler and her brother Jereme. From a young age, Jade had a love for animals and was outgoing and friendly. She pursued a career in hairdressing and opened JT’s Barber Shop in Assiniboia SK in 2009, which she owned until 2020.

A Loving Mother and a Fighter

In 2020, Jade moved to Swift Current with her daughter Piper Richmond. Jade will always be remembered for her kind heart, her love for her daughter, and her determination to keep moving forward. She had a fighting spirit that was admired by all who knew her.

Fondly Remembered

Jade Tendler passed away at the age of 35 and has now joined her father Kevin Tendler in heaven. She is survived by her mother Lynn Tendler, brother Jereme Tendler, sister-in-law Alicia Tendler, nephews Myles, Tristan, and Rhett Tendler, daughter Piper Richmond, partner Brady Richmond, and Jared Delorme. She is also survived by her grandmother Mary Albert and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jades love for animals, her outgoing personality, and her passion for hairdressing have left a lasting impression on all who knew her. She will be fondly remembered by her family, friends, and the community she served through her business.

Expressions of Condolence

At this difficult time, the family and friends of Jade Tendler are grateful for expressions of condolence and prayers. These messages will go a long way in comforting them during this difficult time of loss.

Jade’s sudden passing is a reminder to us all to cherish our loved ones and to live our lives with passion and determination, just as she did.

