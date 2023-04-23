Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries’ Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barry Humphreys, one of Australia’s most beloved entertainers, passed away on Friday, April 21st, 2023, at the age of 89. Humphreys, best known for his iconic alter egos Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, died due to complications from hip surgery. His family confirmed his passing on Saturday evening at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital in Sydney where he had been receiving treatment.

Humphreys was born in Kew, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, in 1934. He began his career in comedy when he was studying law at the University of Melbourne in the 1950s. He became the voice of the Melbourne University radio station 3UZ, where he demonstrated his flair for comedy and created his first character, Barry McKenzie. McKenzie later became the basis for Sir Les Patterson, a character known for his crude humor, bad manners, and love of all things Australian.

Although Humphreys was best known for creating his famous characters, he was also a talented actor, writer, and director. He wrote and directed the successful stage show “Dame Edna: The Royal Tour,” which won him a Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event in 2000.

Humphreys’ most popular creation, the flamboyant and outspoken Dame Edna Everage, became an international sensation. Her signature look of oversized glasses and purple hair, combined with her acerbic wit and wicked sense of humor, made her a household name. Dame Edna toured the world, hosting her own chat show and interviewing celebrities. She even wrote a cookbook, “Dame Edna’s Meals on Wheels.”

Humphreys’ career spanned over six decades and his repertoire included television, film, and stage productions, both in Australia and internationally. He was a true icon in the entertainment industry and will be sorely missed.

In honor of his legacy, the Australian government announced that they would be erecting a statue of Humphreys in his hometown of Kew. Fans and fellow performers also took to social media to pay tribute to the comedic legend, highlighting his impact on their lives and careers.

Humphreys’ death marks the end of an era in Australian entertainment, but his comedic genius and contributions to the industry will live on forever. Rest in peace, Barry Humphreys, and thank you for the laughter and joy you brought to millions.