Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries: Cause of Death

Barry Humphries: A Life Lived in Comedy

The world of comedy was saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Humphries. He was an Australian actor, comedian, satirist, author, and artist, but he was mostly known for his comedy, playing the beloved stage and television characters – Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. His death on the 22nd April 2023 has broken the hearts of his family, friends, and loved ones, who are now expressing their sorrow for his loss.

Early Life and Career

John Barry Humphries was born on 17th February 1934 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. He started his career writing and performing songs in University revues, and later joined the newly-established Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) – a theatre company in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. He worked hard and made a great career in comedy, receiving many awards and achievements throughout his life.

The Cause of His Death

According to exclusive reports, he passed away at a hospital in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, following complications from a hip surgery in March. He was 89 years old at the time of his death and was facing many old age problems. While rumours are circulating on the internet, nothing has been announced by his family or loved ones regarding the cause of his death.

Reactions to his Loss

Social media was flooded with tributes for his death, and many social media celebrities expressed their sorrow at his loss. The Prime Minister of Australia also mourned his death and shared a statement about his tragic passing. Humphries has left a legacy of laughter, bringing joy to the lives of many with his quick wit and uncanny ability to make people laugh. He will be remembered as a great comedian.

Final Thoughts

Barry Humphries will be greatly missed by the comedy world, and his passing is a great loss that reminds us of the importance of being kind to one another and spreading happiness in whatever way we can. His larger-than-life characters and comedic genius will live on forever, and we can find solace in the memories he left behind. Rest in peace, Barry, and thank you for the laughter.