Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries’ Cause of Death?

Remembering Barry Humphries

John Barry Humphries AO CBE was an Australian comedian, actor, novelist, satirist, and drag performer. He was a multifaceted talent who left an indelible mark on the entertainment world with his unique brand of humor.

The Life and Times of Barry Humphries

Humphries was born on February 17, 1934, in the Melbourne suburb of Kew, Victoria, Australia. His father, Eric Humphries, was a construction manager, while his mother, Louisa Agnes, was a homemaker. Humphries grew up in a comfortable family setting, but one that lacked emotional warmth. His father spent little time with him, and this prompted Humphries to find refuge in dressing up and pretending to be other people.

Humphries’ early fascination with dressing up and acting out fantasy scenarios would go on to shape his career. He first garnered critical acclaim in the 1950s and 60s with his creation of the character Edna Everage, a “housewife superstar” with dyed purple hair, horn-rimmed glasses, and a put-on Australian accent. Edna was a huge hit in Australia and eventually became a global sensation, earning Humphries numerous awards and accolades.

Humphries’ other popular character was Sir Les Patterson, a boorish, politically incorrect character that was both loved and reviled by audiences. His comedy style was described as Dadaist and absurdist, with jokes that often broke the fourth wall and blazed new trails in comedy.

The Death of Barry Humphries

Humphries passed away on April 22, 2023, at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, Australia. The cause of death was complications from hip surgery. Humphries had suffered a fall in February that led to the surgery. He was 89 years old at the time of his death.

The Legacy of Barry Humphries

Despite his passing, the legacy of Barry Humphries lives on. He remains one of Australia’s most beloved comedians and is widely regarded as a trailblazer in the comedy world. Humphries’ unique brand of humor fused social commentary, satire, and absurdity in a way that had never been seen before.

Humphries’ influence on popular culture has been wide-ranging, inspiring a generation of comedians and performers to push boundaries and experiment with new forms of comedy. His work remains a testament to the power of humor to challenge convention and bring joy to audiences around the world.