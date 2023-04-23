Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries’ Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What led to the demise of Barry Humphries, and what was the underlying cause of his death?

Who was Barry Humphries?

John Barry Humphries AO CBE was a multi-talented Australian comedian, actor, author, and satirist who passed away on April 22, 2023, at the age of 89. He was widely acclaimed for his ability to write and perform as his on-stage and television alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. In addition to his work as a comedian, Humphries was a film producer, scriptwriter, author, landscape painter, and star of London’s West End musical theatre.

A Comedy Legend

Humphries’ delivery of Dadaist and absurdist humor to millions of people made him an important figure in the theatrical world. According to biographer Anne Pender, Humphries was “the most significant theatrical figure of our time and the most significant comedian to emerge since Charlie Chaplin” in 2010. His characters, particularly Dame Edna Everage, brought him international fame, and he also appeared in numerous stage productions, films, and television shows.

The Iconic Dame Edna Everage

Originally, Dame Edna Everage was conceived as a dowdy Moonee Ponds housewife who caricatured Australian suburban complacency and insularity. Over four decades, Humphries evolved the character into a satire of stardom, portraying her as a gaudily dressed, acid-tongued, egomaniacal, and internationally fêted “Housewife Gigastar.” The character became a cultural icon in Australia and beyond.

A Life in Entertainment

Humphries was born in Melbourne, Australia, on February 17, 1934. He attended Melbourne Grammar School and later studied at the University of Melbourne. After completing his education, he began his career as a comedian and quickly gained a following in Australia. In the 1960s, he moved to London, where he became a regular performer on the BBC’s satirical television show, “That Was The Week That Was.”

Humphries’ success as a comedian allowed him to pursue other interests. He wrote several books, including an autobiography, “My Life As Me” (2002), and a novel, “Bazza Pulls It Off” (1984). He also worked as a film producer and scriptwriter, contributing to movies such as “The Adventures of Barry McKenzie” (1972) and “Les Patterson Saves the World” (1987).

The Passing of a Legend

Barry Humphries, an Australian entertainer known for his iconic comic character Dame Edna Everage, has passed away at the age of 89. The star had been hospitalized in Sydney following complications from hip surgery that he underwent in March. This came after he had a fall in February, which further exacerbated his health issues.

Humphries was a legendary figure in the world of comedy and entertainment, and his most famous creation, Dame Edna Everage, was a beloved character around the world. She became a hit in the UK during the 1970s and went on to have her own TV chat show, the Dame Edna Everage Experience, in the late 1980s. Humphries was also known for his other comedic personas, such as the lecherous drunk Sir Les Patterson.

A Legacy to be Remembered

The news of Humphries’ passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues alike. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was among those who paid tribute to the late entertainer, calling him “a great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind.” Albanese’s sentiments were echoed by many others, who praised Humphries for his unique talent and contributions to the world of comedy.

Humphries’ family also released a statement in which they remembered him as “completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit, and generosity of spirit.” They also thanked his fans for their support and asked for privacy as they mourned their loss.

Conclusion

Barry Humphries will always be remembered as a comedy legend, whose iconic characters brought joy and laughter to millions around the world. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on through his many contributions to the world of entertainment.