Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries’ Cause of Demise

What caused Barry Humphries’ death?

Australian Comedian Barry Humphries, Creator of Iconic Character Dame Edna Everage, Passes Away at Age 89

The world of showbiz is mourning the loss of Australian comedian Barry Humphries who sadly passed away at the age of 89. Humphries created the iconic character Dame Edna Everage, a fictitious Melbourne housewife who became a national institution in Australia and gained worldwide recognition with appearances on TV and stages in America, the UK and across the globe.

Dame Edna Everage, also known as “Dame Edna”, “Mrs Norm Everage”, and “Mrs Norma Everage”, has even been given a complete backstory that includes fictional relatives such as husbands, sons, and nephews. Her TV career includes hosting The Dame Edna Experience, Dame Edna’s Neighbourhood Watch and The Dame Edna Treatment in the UK.

Humphries created Dame Edna in 1955 and the character soon became famous for her purple hair, cat-eye glasses, and oversized ego. In March 2012, Humphries announced his retirement from the character, but he brought her back a year later in 2013.

Humphries was admitted to hospital in February 2023 for hip surgery and was readmitted a few months later due to complications from the surgery. His family announced his passing on April 19, 2023, thanking fans for their support and all their well wishes. Celebrities paid tribute to the beloved comedian on social media, with Piers Morgan describing him as “a wondrously intelligent, entertaining, daring, provocative, mischievous comedy genius.”

Humphries’ passing marks the end of an era in comedy but his legacy will live on through his beloved alter-ego. Rest in peace, Barry Humphries.

