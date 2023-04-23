Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries: Cause of Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What led to Barry Humphries’ passing?

Australian Comedian Barry Humphries, Creator of Dame Edna Everage, Dies at 89

Barry Humphries, the Australian comedian who brought to life the beloved character of Dame Edna Everage, passed away at age 89 in April 2023. The iconic character, a flamboyant and opinionated housewife from Melbourne, had become a national institution in Australia and a beloved fixture in the UK and the US.

Who Was Dame Edna Everage?

Dame Edna Everage was a fictitious character created by Barry Humphries in 1955. Edna was an ostentatious Melbourne housewife who appeared on TV and stages all over the world. Her most famous shows in the UK were The Dame Edna Experience, Dame Edna’s Neighbourhood Watch, and The Dame Edna Treatment. She was also known as “Dame Edna,” “Mrs Norm Everage,” and “Mrs Norma Everage.”

Dame Edna’s backstory was so complete that she even had fictional relatives. Her sons were Kenny Everage, Bruce Everage, Valmai Gittis, and Lois Everage. She had a nephew named Barry McKenzie, and her husband, Norm Everage, died in 1988.

How Did Barry Humphries Pass Away?

Barry Humphries was admitted to the hospital in February 2023 for hip surgery. Unfortunately, he was re-admitted to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, due to complications from the surgery. His family was with him at his bedside, and they said that he was comfortable at the end. Humphries’ fans and fellow celebrities paid tribute to him on social media, including Piers Morgan, Matt Lucas, and Ricky Gervais.

When Did Humphries Create Dame Edna Everage, and What Were Her Trademarks?

Humphries created the character of Dame Edna Everage in 1955. The character became famous for her purple hair, signature cat-eye glasses, and larger-than-life personality. The cat-eye glasses had an upsweep at the outer edges where the temples or arms joined the frame front. In March 2012, Barry announced that he would be retiring the character, but he decided to bring her back in 2013.

The Legacy of Dame Edna Everage

Dame Edna Everage will remain a beloved and iconic character in the comedic world. She represented an over-the-top approach to humor that made audiences laugh and feel joy. Barry Humphries’ legacy as a comedian and performer will always be remembered through the laughter and inspiration he brought to people around the world.