Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries’ Death Cause?

Sad News: Barry Humphries, Creator of Dame Edna Everage, Passes Away at 89

Barry Humphries, the Australian comedian who brought the beloved character of Dame Edna Everage to life, has passed away at the age of 89. Humphries created Dame Edna in 1955, and over the years, the character evolved into a national institution in Australia and a beloved international figure. Everage, an ostentatious Melbourne housewife known for her purple hair, outrageous glasses, and larger-than-life personality, appeared on television programs and stages worldwide, including in the UK, where she hosted popular shows such as The Dame Edna Experience, Dame Edna’s Neighbourhood Watch, and The Dame Edna Treatment.

Humphries, who portrayed and voiced Everage, had created an entire backstory for the character, including a fictitious husband named Norm Everage, who had passed away in 1988. Everage’s son’s names are Kenny Everage, Bruce Everage, Valmai Gittis, and Lois Everage, and her nephew is Barry McKenzie.

The cause of Humphries’ death was complications from hip surgery, for which he was admitted to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney in February 2023. On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, he was readmitted to the hospital, where he passed away while surrounded by his family.

Dame Edna’s signature cat-eye glasses, with their upswept outer edges, became an iconic part of the character’s look. In March 2012, Humphries announced his retirement from portraying Everage, but he decided to bring the character out of retirement in 2013.

The news of Humphries’ passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with celebrities and fans taking to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the beloved comedian. Piers Morgan tweeted, “RIP Barry Humphries, 89. One of the funniest people I’ve ever met. A wondrously intelligent, entertaining, daring, provocative, mischievous comedy genius. As hilarious in private as he was as the iconic Dame Edna. What a life, what a character. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry.” Other celebrities, including Matt Lucas and Ricky Gervais, also expressed their sadness at Humphries’ passing and paid their respects to the comedy legend.

Barry Humphries will always be remembered for his contributions to the world of comedy and for bringing the unforgettable Dame Edna Everage to life.