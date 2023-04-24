Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries’ death: What was the cause?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What led to Barry Humphries’ passing?

Barry Humphries Cause of Death: Remembering the Australian Comedy Icon

John Barry Humphries, known to the world as an Australian comedian, actor, author, satirist, and drag artist, has passed away at the age of 87. He was a defining figure in Australian entertainment for over half a century and was loved worldwide for his characters, including the unforgettable Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

Humphries was a pioneer of Australian comedy, and his influence can be seen in countless comedians who followed in his footsteps. He was born in Kew, Victoria, in 1934 and began his career in the 1950s as a cartoonist and performer. He rose to fame in the 1960s with his groundbreaking satire, The Barry Humphries Scandals, which launched the career of Dame Edna Everage.

Dame Edna Everage, the quintessential Australian housewife and self-proclaimed megastar, became an international sensation in the 1970s and 1980s. With her lilac hair, horn-rimmed glasses, and acid-tongued wit, she was an unlikely superstar who conquered stages and screens around the world. Humphries later introduced the world to Sir Les Patterson, the foul-mouthed and politically incorrect Australian cultural attaché.

Humphries was not only a comedic genius but also a talented actor and writer. He starred in numerous films, including Nicholas Roeg’s “The Caretaker” and “Shock Treatment,” and wrote more than 20 books, including his memoir, “My Life as Me.”

His passing has left a significant void in the world of comedy, and he will be remembered fondly by those who had the pleasure of seeing him perform live or on screen. As tributes pour in from around the world, it’s clear that his legacy will live on for generations to come.

In Conclusion

John Barry Humphries, a comedy icon, and pioneer of Australian entertainment, passed away at the age of 87. He brought laughter and joy to millions of people worldwide with his unforgettable characters, including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. His contributions to the world of entertainment will be cherished for years to come. Rest in peace, Barry Humphries.