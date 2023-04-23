Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries’ Hip Surgery Complication: Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barry Humphries experienced complications after his hip surgery, which led to his death. The specific cause of his passing has not been disclosed.

Barry Humphries, a beloved Australian comedian, passed away on April 22 at the age of 89. His family released a statement confirming his passing and praised him for his wit, generosity of spirit, and love for his audiences. Humphries was best known for his comedic personas of Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. He had been hospitalized in Sydney due to complications from a recent hip replacement procedure, which is believed to have been the cause of his serious health problems. Despite receiving treatment and physiotherapy, his health continued to worsen, and he passed away surrounded by his loved ones. Humphries was also a producer, screenwriter, painter, and author. He had four marriages and is survived by his wife, Lizzie Spender, and four children.

Many people have expressed their condolences and memories of Humphries on social media. Comedian Rob Bryden described him as a true great who inspired him and called him a friend. TV host Carol expressed her admiration for his bright intelligence and mischievous spirit. The news of his passing has saddened his fans and loved ones, but they honor his legacy and comedic talents.