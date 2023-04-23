Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries’ Place of Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barry Humphreys, Creator of Iconic Characters, Dies at 89

Australian-born comedian and actor Barry Humphreys, who brought to life some of the most beloved and entertaining characters in the world of comedy, has passed away at the age of 89. From his iconic creation of the flamboyant and vivacious Dame Edna Everage to his raunchy and vulgar Sir Les Patterson, Humphreys left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.

Born in Melbourne in 1934, Humphreys began his career as a performer in the late 1950s, first as a jazz singer and then as a stand-up comic. He quickly gained notoriety for his offbeat characters and irreverent humor, which proved popular with audiences both in Australia and abroad.

But it was his creation of Dame Edna Everage, a housewife turned mega-star, that truly made Humphreys a household name. With her trademark purple wig, oversized glasses, and colorful outfits, Dame Edna thrilled audiences with her witty banter and outrageous antics. The character went on to become a global phenomenon, appearing on TV shows, in movies, and on stage.

Despite his success, Humphreys remained a proud and humble Australian, and his humor often reflected his love for his home country. His character Sir Les Patterson, a foul-mouthed and boorish politician, was a parody of the political establishment of the time, and proved just as popular as Dame Edna.

On April 22, 2023, Humphreys passed away in hospital, surrounded by family, after complications from a broken hip. Tributes poured in from fans and colleagues around the world, who praised him for his talent, his humor, and his pioneering spirit.

Humphreys’ legacy will be felt for years to come, as his characters continue to delight and entertain audiences around the globe. He will be remembered as one of the greatest comedians of his time, a true legend of the stage and screen.

Rest in peace, Barry Humphreys, and thank you for the laughter you brought to so many.