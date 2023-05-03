Death – Obituary News : Basketball Coach Pete Pritchett Dies at Legendary Lady Stars

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Lady Stars Basketball Coach Pete Pritchett Passes Away

The basketball world has lost a true legend with the passing of Pete Pritchett, the former coach of Lady Stars basketball team. Pritchett, who spent over three decades coaching at various high schools in Indiana, died on Monday at the age of 68.

Pritchett’s legacy is one that will be remembered for years to come. He was a coach who truly made a difference in the lives of his players, both on and off the court. His dedication to the sport and to his team was unparalleled, and his passion for the game was infectious.

Pritchett began his coaching career in the late 1970s and quickly became a well-respected figure in the world of high school basketball. He spent time coaching at several schools across the state, including White River Valley High School, where he led the Lady Wolverines to the state championship in 2000.

However, it was his time at Bedford North Lawrence High School that truly cemented his status as a legend. Pritchett spent 23 years coaching the Lady Stars, during which time he compiled an impressive record of 466-92. He also led the team to three state championships, in 1983, 1991, and 1994.

Pritchett’s impact on his players went far beyond the basketball court. He was known for his focus on academics and for instilling important life lessons in his players. Many of his former players credit him with helping them become successful both on and off the court.

In addition to his coaching career, Pritchett was also a beloved teacher and mentor. He spent many years teaching physical education and health at Bedford North Lawrence High School, where he was known for his kind and compassionate nature.

The news of Pritchett’s passing has been met with an outpouring of condolences and tributes from across the basketball community. Many former players and colleagues have shared stories of the impact that Pritchett had on their lives, and of the lasting legacy that he leaves behind.

Pritchett’s contributions to the world of basketball will not be forgotten. He was a coach, mentor, and friend to many, and his impact on the sport and on the lives of his players is immeasurable. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

