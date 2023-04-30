Death – Obituary News : Basketball Great Larry Rivers Passes at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry Rivers, a basketball icon and longtime member of the Globetrotters, has passed away at the age of 73.

Larry “Gator” Rivers, Basketball Trailblazer and Community Leader, Dead at 73

Larry “Gator” Rivers, a former Harlem Globetrotter and member of the Chatham County Commission, passed away on Saturday at the age of 73. Rivers, who helped integrate high-school basketball in Georgia, was a sophomore on the all-Black Beach High School team that won the first Georgia High School Association basketball tournament to include Black and white players in 1967. He went on to be a small college All-American and an all-conference guard at what is now Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph before playing and coaching for 16 years with the Harlem Globetrotters.

After returning to Savannah, Rivers got involved in the community, volunteering in schools and opening the non-profit youth mentorship organization Gatorball Academy to teach basketball. He ran for the county commission in 2020 as a Republican and was elected without opposition after the Democratic nominee was disqualified over a previous felony conviction.

Rivers was remembered for his dedication to giving back to the community, particularly to children. “Somebody gave to me, and so it’s my job and my responsibility to give back,” he once said. His death brought condolences from U.S. Representative Buddy Carter, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, and others. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said Rivers “led a life of accomplishment and chose to spend much of that life serving the people of his community.”

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Sunday.