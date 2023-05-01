Death – Obituary News : Basketball great Rivers passes away at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rivers, a basketball icon and former player for the Harlem Globetrotters, passed away at the age of 73.

Larry “Gator” Rivers’ Legacy: From High School Basketball Integration to Community Service and County Commission

Larry “Gator” Rivers, a Savannah native who made a name for himself as a basketball player and community leader, passed away at age 73 from cancer. His legacy is one of breaking down barriers and giving back to his community.

Integration of High School Basketball in Georgia

Rivers made history as a sophomore on the all-Black Beach High School team that won the first Georgia High School Association basketball tournament to include Black and white players in 1967. He continued to excel on the court, becoming an all-state player before graduating in 1969. Rivers went on to be a small college All-American at Moberly Junior College in Missouri and an all-conference guard at what is now Missouri Western State University.

Harlem Globetrotters

Rivers spent 16 years playing and coaching for the Harlem Globetrotters, reuniting with his high school coach, Russell Ellington. He once shared a story of his tryout with the team, where team legend Marques Haynes led him into a closet and asked him to dribble around tables and chairs. Rivers impressed Haynes with his skills and went on to become a fan favorite with the Globetrotters.

Community Involvement

After retiring from basketball, Rivers returned to Savannah and became involved in the community. He volunteered in schools, promoted the rebuilding of neighborhood basketball courts, and opened the non-profit youth mentorship organization, Gatorball Academy, to teach basketball. Rivers believed in giving back to the community that had given so much to him.

Political Career

In 2020, Rivers ran for county commissioner as a Republican and was elected without opposition after the Democratic nominee was disqualified over a previous felony conviction. Rivers believed in serving the people of his community and making a positive impact.

Legacy and Condolences

Rivers’ death brought condolences from many, including U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Johnson wrote on social media that “Legends never die, so you will always be around, my friend,” adding in an official city statement that Rivers “never forgot Savannah or Beach High School and dedicated endless hours of mentoring and teaching the rules of basketball and life to scores of young people. For this, he will always be remembered.”

Larry “Gator” Rivers’ legacy is one of breaking down barriers, giving back to the community, and making a positive impact. He will be missed but never forgotten. Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Sunday.