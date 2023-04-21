Death – Obituary News : Basketball Icon Ernie Barrett Passes Away at 93

At the age of 93, basketball great Ernie Barrett from the Kansas State Wildcats has passed away.

Ernie Barrett, “Mr. K-State,” Passes Away at 93

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the legendary Ernie Barrett, one of the most beloved figures in the history of Kansas State basketball. Barrett passed away at the age of 93 on Friday morning in Manhattan.

A Life Devoted to K-State

Ernie Barrett’s contributions to the Wildcats spanned over seven decades. Born in Pratt and growing up in Wellington, Manhattan became his home in the 1950s when he agreed to play basketball for K-State under coach Jack Gardner.

Barrett made an immediate impact on the court, helping to lead the Wildcats to the NCAA championship game in 1951. Unfortunately, he was sidelined due to an injured shoulder, and the Wildcats ultimately fell in the championship game. But this was just the beginning of Barrett’s storied life with K-State.

Barrett’s post-playing career was even more legendary. After a brief stint playing for the Boston Celtics and the Harlem Globetrotters, Barrett returned to K-State and began working as an athletic staffer. He quickly became one of the most popular men around with his familiar style and incredibly firm handshake, and an effective fundraiser. He went on to become athletic director and then an ambassador for the university, and his legacy at K-State is one that will always be remembered.

A Legacy Remembered

To this day, K-State fans can walk past Barrett’s statue, which depicts him extending his right arm for a handshake, on their way into Bramlage Coliseum for every home basketball game. Anyone who shook hands with Barrett remembered him, because he always made sure you felt it and then often followed it up with a headlock or a bear hug.

His legacy extended far beyond his infectious personality, however. Barrett played a critical role in K-State’s success both on and off the court. He was instrumental in hiring legendary coaches, and he also helped build Bramlage Coliseum, where the Wildcats play their home games today.

A Sad Day for K-State

Barrett’s passing has left a void in the K-State community. Athletic director Gene Taylor expressed the sentiment felt by many Wildcats: “Today is a sad day for Kansas State University. Ernie Barrett poured his heart and soul into K-State for an amazing 75-plus years, and we would not be where we are today as an institution and athletics program without him.”

Barrett is survived by his wife of 72 years, Bonnie, as well as his son Brad and a grandson Ryan. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. on Thursday inside Bramlage Coliseum, with a reception to follow in the Shamrock Zone. Both events will be open to the public.

Remembering Mr. K-State

Ernie Barrett’s contributions to K-State will never be forgotten. He will always be remembered as “Mr. K-State” – a fitting nickname for a man who devoted over seven decades of his life to his beloved alma mater. K-State legends from all over the globe have expressed their gratitude for Barrett and his impact on the university:

Bill Snyder: “Ernie was the dearest of friends, one of the greatest K-Staters in the world, and a special, special man.”

Lon Kruger: “The tag ‘Mr. K-State’ sums up Ernie Barrett perfectly. There is no one in the history of Kansas State University that had a genuine love and devotion to the institution like Ernie.”

Bruce Weber: “All of us will remember Ernie for his bone-crushing handshakes and enormous hugs.”

Brad Underwood: “He celebrated every single win, no matter the sport, for K-State. He left no doubt to wear his heart was. There has never been a better representative of our University than Ernie.”

Ernie Barrett’s legacy will live on forever at K-State. He was truly one of a kind, and he will be deeply missed.