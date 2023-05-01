Death – Obituary News : Basketball icon ‘Gator’ Rivers passes away at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned basketball player Larry “Gator” Rivers, who had a long-standing association with the Globetrotters, passed away at the age of 73.

Larry “Gator” Rivers, a former Harlem Globetrotter and county commissioner in Savannah, Georgia, passed away at the age of 73 due to cancer. Rivers played a significant role in integrating high school basketball in Georgia, playing for the all-Black Beach High School team that won the first Georgia High School Association basketball tournament to include Black and white players in 1967. He went on to become an all-state player and played for Moberly Junior College in Missouri and Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Rivers played and coached for 16 years with the Harlem Globetrotters and returned to Savannah to volunteer in schools, promote the rebuilding of neighborhood basketball courts, and open the non-profit youth mentorship organization Gatorball Academy to teach basketball. In 2020, Rivers ran for county commission as a Republican and was elected without opposition.

Condolences poured in from U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who said that Rivers “led a life of accomplishment and chose to spend much of that life serving the people of his community.” Johnson referred to Rivers as a legend, adding that he “never forgot Savannah or Beach High School and dedicated endless hours of mentoring and teaching the rules of basketball and life to scores of young people.”

Funeral arrangements for Rivers have yet to be announced.