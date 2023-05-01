Death – Obituary News : “Basketball Legend Rivers Passes Away at 73”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A basketball icon, Rivers, who spent years as a member of the Globetrotters, has passed away at the age of 73.

Larry “Gator” Rivers Dies at 74 After a Life Dedicated to Breaking Barriers

Larry “Gator” Rivers, a trailblazing athlete and community leader, passed away on May 28, 2021, at the age of 74. Rivers was a pivotal figure in the integration of high school basketball in Georgia during the 1960s. He also played for the world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters and served as a county commissioner in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia.

Early Life and Athletic Career

Larry Rivers was born on September 27, 1946, in Savannah, Georgia. He attended Alfred E. Beach High School, where he excelled in basketball and track. In 1963, Rivers and his teammates made history by becoming the first black high school basketball team to win a state championship in Georgia. This achievement was significant because, at the time, segregation was still prevalent in many parts of the United States, including Georgia.

After graduating from high school, Rivers continued his basketball career at St. Augustine’s College in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was an outstanding player and helped lead his team to a CIAA conference championship in 1966. After college, Rivers was drafted by the Harlem Globetrotters, where he played for several years and traveled the world, entertaining millions of fans.

Community Activism

Rivers was not only a talented athlete but also a passionate advocate for civil rights and social justice. He understood the power of sports to bring people together and break down barriers. In the 1970s, Rivers returned to his hometown of Savannah and became involved in local politics. He was elected as a county commissioner in 1982 and served in that role for over 20 years.

During his tenure as commissioner, Rivers was a strong advocate for education, economic development, and community empowerment. He worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents and to create opportunities for young people in his community. Rivers was also a mentor and role model for many young athletes, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and to use their talents to make a positive impact in the world.

Legacy and Impact

Larry Rivers was a pioneer and a hero, whose legacy will live on for generations to come. He broke down barriers and shattered stereotypes, paving the way for future generations of black athletes and leaders. Rivers was a true trailblazer, who used his platform to promote equality, justice, and opportunity for all.

In conclusion, Larry “Gator” Rivers was a remarkable athlete, community leader, and human being. His life and legacy remind us of the power of sports to inspire and unite people, and the importance of using our talents and resources to make a positive difference in the world. We honor his memory and celebrate his contributions to our society.