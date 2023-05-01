Death – Obituary News : Beach bride killed by alleged drunk driver in golf cart crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A woman lost her life at the beach after a suspected drunk driver, who was allegedly speeding, collided with her golf cart.

Tragic Accident on Folly Beach: Bride Killed by Allegedly Drunk Driver

A newlywed bride lost her life in a fatal crash on a South Carolina beach road on Friday night. According to authorities, the driver who caused the accident was allegedly under the influence and driving well over the speed limit.

The victim, Samantha Miller, 34, had just gotten married and was enjoying a ride on a golf cart with three other passengers when a car driven by Jamie Lee Komoroski slammed into them from behind. The impact was so severe that Miller lost her life on the spot, while the other passengers sustained injuries.

Data retrieved from Komoroski’s rental car revealed that she was driving at a speed of 65 mph (105 kph) and only briefly hit the brakes before the collision. The speed limit on Folly Beach, where the accident took place, is 25 mph (40 kph).

Komoroski, 25, is now facing charges of reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. If found guilty, she could potentially face up to 25 years in prison on each DUI count.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the Folly Beach community, with Public Safety Department Director Andrew Gilreath expressing his condolences to the Miller family and urging everyone to be cautious on the roads. He confirmed that the golf cart was equipped with lights and was legal to drive at night.

The incident is a grim reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and the devastating consequences it can have on innocent lives. It is also a stark reminder to always follow the speed limit and be mindful of other road users, especially on busy holiday weekends.

Our thoughts go out to the Miller family and all those affected by this senseless tragedy. We hope that justice will be served and that this incident will serve as a warning to others to never get behind the wheel after drinking.