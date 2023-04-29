Death – Obituary News : Bear falls in well: Human-wildlife conflict in Kerala

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Recently, a bear fell into a well and a rescue mission was initiated to save it. The incident highlights the ongoing conflict between humans and animals in the region.

Tranquilizing Animals in Water Bodies: A Risky Operation

A Life and Death Situation

Dr Jacob Cheeran, a senior veterinarian who pioneered the technique of tranquilizing unruly elephants in India, recalls a dilemma he faced years ago. In a hamlet of Kerala’s Palakkad district, an elephant went on a rampage and waded into a nearby river. After hours of floating restlessly in the water, Dr Cheeran decided not to use the tranquilizer as it could potentially lead to the animal’s death.

The Dangers of Tranquilizing Animals in Water Bodies

Tranquilizing an animal lingering or trapped in a water body should be avoided as it can lead to fatal consequences. In Thiruvananthapuram, a robust sloth bear drowned in a well soon after being shot with a tranquilizing dart. Similarly, an elephant drowned after being tranquilized in Pathanamthitta following a blunder from the rescue officials.

Challenges in Rescuing Wallowing Animals

Dr Cheeran shared an incident where he tranquilized two buffaloes, one wild and the other domesticated, in Kaziranga National Park. Fortunately, the buffaloes were rescued promptly. However, this was not the case with the giant bear that was pushed to death in Thiruvananthapuram. In a similar event, the tusker Arikomban could not be tranquilized as it was in close proximity to a reservoir and dangerous terrain.

Negligence on the Part of Officials

According to environmentalist MN Jayachandran, the death of the bear in Vellanad was due to sheer negligence on the part of the forest department officials. They failed to pump out the water in the well before tranquilizing the bear, and the animal slipped and drowned in the net. Jayachandran also accused the officials of violating rescue mission protocols and failing to disperse the crowd gathered near the well.

The Need for Efficient Crisis Management Skills

As the cases of human-wild animal conflicts are increasing, the ground-level groups of the forest department need greater efficiency and crisis management skills. Jayachandran marked his dissent against the department for not taking immediate action against the officials responsible for the mission’s failure.

A Call for Action

The death of the bear in Vellanad raises questions about the quality of training received by forest department officials. Jayachandran called for the deployment of more vigilant groups guarding the frontiers of forests to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.