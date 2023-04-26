Death – Obituary News : Bear Stripes Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Zoo Idaho Mourns the Loss of Long-Time Resident Grizzly Bear, Stripes

Zoo Idaho, located in Pocatello, Idaho, is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Stripes, a beloved and long-time resident grizzly bear. According to a statement posted on the zoo’s Facebook page, Stripes was euthanized last week due to her age and declining health.

At 34-years-old, Stripes was showing signs of her age, including dealing with arthritis for several years. The zoo’s veterinary team, along with other experts, carefully evaluated her condition and made the difficult decision to euthanize her to prevent further suffering.

While Stripes may no longer be with us, her memory will live on. Zoo Idaho has set up an interactive memorial near the grizzly bear exhibit to honor her legacy. Visitors can share their favorite memories of Stripes, learn more about her life, and pay their respects to this incredible animal.

Grizzly bears can live up to 30 years in the wild, so Stripes lived a long and full life in captivity. She was a beloved member of the Zoo Idaho community and a favorite among visitors. Her gentle and curious nature made her a joy to watch, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Zoo Idaho is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all of its animals, and Stripes was no exception. The veterinary team and animal care staff at the zoo worked tirelessly to ensure that she received the best possible care throughout her life.

As we mourn the loss of Stripes, we are reminded of the important role zoos play in conservation and education. Zoos provide a unique opportunity for visitors to connect with animals and learn about their habitats and behaviors. By fostering this connection, zoos can inspire people to take action to protect and conserve wildlife and their habitats.

