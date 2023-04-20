Death – Obituary News : Beloved Administrative Secretary Betty Dehnert Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Elizabeth “Betty” Dehnert, a retired administrative secretary. Betty’s contributions to District 7 – Boca Raton and PBSO will never be forgotten. She was cherished by the community for her kind and giving personality. Let us pay tribute to her memory.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth “Betty” Dehnert, a retired Administrative Secretary whose remarkable work at District 7 – Boca Raton and with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) will be remembered forever.

Betty’s contributions to the community were significant, and her kind and generous nature made her a beloved member in the hearts of those who knew her. She touched countless lives during her career and will always be remembered as a dedicated and compassionate professional who gave her all to those in need.

For many years, Betty worked tirelessly to ensure the efficient operations of the PBSO and provided invaluable support to the officers at District 7. She was an expert in her field and was known for her unwavering commitment to serving the community.

Betty’s passing comes as a great loss to everyone who knows her. Her passing has left a void that cannot be filled, and her memory will be cherished forever. We extend our deepest condolences to Betty’s family, friends, colleagues, and anyone who knew and loved her.

Betty’s legacy will continue to live on, and she will forever be remembered for her contributions to the Palm Beach County community. Her dedication and service will always be an inspiration and a reminder to all of us to be kind, compassionate, and committed to making a difference in the lives of others.

Thank you, Betty, for your service and your unwavering dedication to the community. You will be missed, but we will never forget the impact you had on so many lives. Rest in peace.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Retired Administrative Secretary, Elizabeth “Betty” Dehnert. Betty’s outstanding work at District 7 – Boca Raton and PBSO will always be remembered. Her kind and generous nature made her a beloved member of our community. We honor… pic.twitter.com/4KcWMEUL4j — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 20, 2023

https://twitter.com/PBCountySheriff/status/1649116250146996228

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel