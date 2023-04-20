Death – Obituary News : Beloved artist Harold Riley passes away at 85

We express our condolences for the loss of Harold Riley, a beloved artist and proud native of Salford. One piece of artwork that holds a special place among many is The Passage leading to Lancaster Road, Salford, created by Riley in 1934.

The Grim Art group expressed their deep sadness about the passing of renowned artist Harold Riley, who passed away on April 19, 2023. Riley was a well-known painter and figure in the art world, known for his depictions of Salford, the city where he was born and raised.

The group shared one of Riley’s works, a painting titled “The Passage leading to Lancaster Road, Salford,” created in 1934 when the artist was just nine years old. The painting showcases Riley’s incredible talent at such a young age, and his early passion for capturing the essence of his hometown on a canvas.

Riley was a proud son of Salford and spent most of his life there. He was known for his extensive knowledge of the city’s history and culture, which he often incorporated into his paintings. His work is a testament to the city’s working-class roots and the people who called it home.

Throughout his career, Riley’s work garnered international acclaim and was exhibited all over the world. He was recognized for his unique style, which blended realism and impressionism, and for his ability to capture the essence of a place or person through his art.

But despite his success and international recognition, Riley remained deeply committed to Salford. He was instrumental in establishing the Salford Foundation, a charity that supports young people in the city. He believed that every young person in Salford, regardless of their background or circumstances, should have the opportunity to succeed.

Riley’s passing is a great loss to the art world and the people of Salford, but his legacy will live on through his work. He was a true artist in every sense of the word, gifted with a talent that allowed him to capture the beauty and diversity of the world around him.

In his paintings, one can see the love and appreciation he had for his hometown, its people, and its history. His art will continue to inspire generations to come and remind us of the beauty that lies in the people and places we call home.

