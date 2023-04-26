Death – Obituary News : Beloved Murphy’s Bleachers Owner Beth Murphy Dies at 68

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death of Beth Murphy, the adored proprietor of Murphy’s Bleachers, at the age of 68, has not been disclosed.

Remembering Beth Murphy, the Heart and Soul of Murphy’s Bleachers

The Passing of a Chicago Cubs Fan Bar Legend

Beth Murphy, the beloved proprietor of Murphy’s Bleachers, a famous Chicago Cubs fan bar, passed away on April 24, 2023, at the age of 68. Her death was a great loss to the community, as she was the heart and soul of the bar.

What Led to Beth Murphy’s Death?

Beth Murphy had been battling cancer for some time before her passing. She died peacefully at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

After news of her death broke, Murphy’s Cheap Seats, the Twitter account associated with the bar, shared a tribute to Beth Murphy that read, “It is with great trouble that our proprietor and the core of Murphy’s Cheap Seats, Beth Murphy, calmly died early toward the beginning of today. Everyone in this room and the Murphy family would like to express everyone’s assistance during this trying time. May she Find happiness in the hereafter?”

Beth Murphy’s Legacy at Murphy’s Bleachers

Beth Murphy’s connection to Murphy’s Bleachers began when her late husband, Jim Murphy, purchased the bar in 1980. She became the owner and manager of the establishment in 2003 after her husband’s passing.

Murphy’s Bleachers was first opened in 1930 under the name Ernie’s Bleachers. When the original owner, Ernie Paret, sold the establishment to Ray Meyers in 1965, they changed their name to Ray’s Bleachers. Since then, the bar has gone through a few ownership changes, but it has always been a staple in the Chicago Cubs fan community.

Beth Murphy’s warm personality and infectious smile made her a beloved figure to the bar’s regulars and the larger community. Many Cubs players, including Rick Sutcliffe, Jody Davis, Keith Moreland, and Mark Grace, frequented the establishment and became close friends with Beth over the years.

Tributes to Beth Murphy

As news of Beth Murphy’s passing spread, fans of Murphy’s Bleachers and the Chicago Cubs took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of her. Many described her as a “phenomenally nice person” and a “staple of the community.”

Beth Murphy was an important figure at Murphy’s Bleachers and in the wider Chicago Cubs fan community. Her legacy will continue to live on through the memories of those who knew her.