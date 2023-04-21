Death – Obituary News : Ben Gillis Passes Away: Fox Obituary

Ben Gillis Obituary, After hearing the devastating news that Ben Gillis, the son of band member Colin Gillis, had vanished without a trace without any prior notice, the band is in a state of disbelief and cannot believe what they are hearing. After learning this information, the members of the band are in such a state of shock and disbelief that they just are unable to accept what they are hearing. During this extremely challenging time.

The Band and Family in Our Thoughts and Prayers

Colin and his entire family circle are in our thoughts and prayers, and we are also doing what we can to aid them. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as you think about and pray for them. They are in our thoughts and prayers as we continue to remember them. In addition to this, each individual one of them is specifically included in our thoughts and prayers, and we would want to make an offer of assistance to them at this time. As you go about your day, we ask that you remember the assistance that we have provided you and that you continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We also ask that you remember the support that we have offered to others.

No Parade Participation to Show Respect

The band has come to the conclusion that they will not be taking part in any of the parades that are planned to take place over the course of the next weekend. These parades are spread out over the course of the weekend. This choice was taken in order to show proper deference to the individuals who are going to be recognized throughout the parades. Within the shelter and protection provided for one another by the arms and embrace of Jesus.