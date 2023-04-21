Death – Obituary News : Ben Gillis Passes Away: Fox Obituary

The death of Ben Gillis has been reported by Fox Obituary. Gillis passed away, and the cause of his death is yet to be disclosed.
Remembering Ben Gillis: A Devastating Loss for the Band
Ben Gillis Obituary, After hearing the devastating news that Ben Gillis, the son of band member Colin Gillis, had vanished without a trace without any prior notice, the band is in a state of disbelief and cannot believe what they are hearing. After learning this information, the members of the band are in such a state of shock and disbelief that they just are unable to accept what they are hearing. During this extremely challenging time.
The Band and Family in Our Thoughts and Prayers
Colin and his entire family circle are in our thoughts and prayers, and we are also doing what we can to aid them. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as you think about and pray for them. They are in our thoughts and prayers as we continue to remember them. In addition to this, each individual one of them is specifically included in our thoughts and prayers, and we would want to make an offer of assistance to them at this time. As you go about your day, we ask that you remember the assistance that we have provided you and that you continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We also ask that you remember the support that we have offered to others.
No Parade Participation to Show Respect
The band has come to the conclusion that they will not be taking part in any of the parades that are planned to take place over the course of the next weekend. These parades are spread out over the course of the weekend. This choice was taken in order to show proper deference to the individuals who are going to be recognized throughout the parades. Within the shelter and protection provided for one another by the arms and embrace of Jesus.
Ben Gillis' passing is a devastating loss for his family, friends, and the band he was a part of. The news of his sudden disappearance without any prior notice is something that the band is unable to believe and accept. During this difficult time, Colin and his entire family are in our thoughts and prayers. We offer them our assistance and support as they try to cope with this tragic loss.
Remembering Ben Gillis
Ben Gillis will be dearly missed by all those who knew him. His contributions to the band and his talent as a musician will not be forgotten. As the band chooses not to participate in any parades to show respect for those recognized, we can all take a moment to remember Ben and the joy he brought to those around him.
Coping with Grief and Loss
Coping with the loss of a loved one is never easy. The band and Ben’s family are going through a tough time, but with the support and love of those around them, they will be able to find comfort and strength in the memories they have of Ben. Let us all continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.