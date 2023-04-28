Death – Obituary News : Ben Salas’ Death: Learn All About the Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Loss of NC State Student-Athlete Ben Salas

On April 27th, 2023, the NC State University community was shocked and saddened by the news of the untimely death of Ben Salas, a student-athlete and a member of the NC State shooting team. Salas, who was just 19 years old, was found dead near Lake Raleigh on the Centennial Campus. The cause of death was suspected to be suicide, and investigations were ongoing.

Who was Ben Salas?

Ben Salas was a talented student-athlete who had recently completed his first year at NC State University. He was a criminology major in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS) and a member of the air gun team. Salas had won several awards, including gold in Junior Men’s Air Rifle at the 2022 Rifle National Championships. He had plans to transfer to West Virginia University to join their rifle team for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Salas was originally from Tampa, Florida, and lived off-campus while attending NC State University. He was a beloved member of the NC State community, known for his kindness, dedication, and passion for shooting sports.

How did Ben Salas die?

On the night of April 26th, Ben Salas was found deceased in the woods near Lake Raleigh on Centennial Campus. Reports suggest that Salas had been threatening to harm himself before his body was discovered. A witness claimed to have heard a woman calling for help in the vicinity on the same night, adding to the complexity of the investigation.

The NC State community mourns the loss of Ben Salas, a promising young student-athlete and friend to many. The university has expressed its condolences and support for Salas’s family and friends during this difficult time. The NC State Counseling Center and Prevention Services are available to provide drop-in support to students in need.

Tributes and Condolences

The passing of Ben Salas has left a void in the hearts of many, and social media has been flooded with tributes and condolences. Anna Salas, Ben’s sister, expressed her sadness and asked for people to keep her family in their thoughts. Dominique Ambroult offered his condolences and support to Ben’s family during this difficult time.

In conclusion, the loss of Ben Salas has left the NC State community grieving. As we mourn his passing, it is crucial to prioritize mental health and support each other. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ben Salas’s family, friends, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Ben.