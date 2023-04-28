Death – Obituary News : Bentonville Principal’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of the Bentonville school principal?

Amy Simpson Death and Obituary: Details on the Bentonville School Principal

Who was Amy Simpson?

Amy McAnally Simpson, born on September 20, 1968, was the principal of Elm Tree Elementary School in Bentonville, Arkansas. She served as the school’s principal for a long time until her passing on April 24, 2023. Simpson was known for her exceptional leadership and encouragement skills, which earned her candidacy for the Masters’s Principal Designation.

Details on Amy Simpson’s Death

Simpson passed away in her sleep due to natural causes, according to a confirmation made by one of the student’s parents. It was not established that Simpson was sick before she died. Further details on Amy Simpson’s death are still in the development phase, and the investigation is already ongoing for the subject.

Amy Simpson’s Life and Legacy

Simpson graduated from Rogers High School in 1986 and completed her college degree at John Brown University. She began teaching in 1994 and later earned her Masters degree in Administration. The lady made a tremendous impact in the field of education, finishing her career and serving as the principal at Elm Tree Elementary.

Amy Simpson was full of life and lit up every room with her smile. She was ornery and spunky yet kind and gentle. Her laughter was contagious; she loved her family and friends fiercely. She loved Jesus, faithfully attending FBC of Bentonville and serving in the music ministry for many years. Amy radiated the love of Christ in her community and her beloved “family.” Simpson’s Celebration of Life service was held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Survivors

According to analytics, Simpson is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Stan, and their three children, Madison, Makenzie, Mason, and her beloved family dog, Wrigley.

Condolences and Support

Simpson’s sudden death is a tragic loss for her family, friends, colleagues, and students. The school district and community have expressed condolences and support for Simpson’s loved ones during this difficult time.